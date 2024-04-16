Steven Seagal’s Most Unhinged Film Must Be Seen To Be Believed, Stream For Free Right Now

By Robert Scucci |

There’s a common plot device that’s explored in every single Steven Seagal movie, and I refer to it as “damn, he’s good syndrome.” 2003’s Out for a Kill is just like the many other Seagal titles I’ve seen that involve a protagonist living a virtuous life until a conflict is introduced. As expected, whoever reveals themselves to be the source of conflict in this film definitely messed with the wrong guy, and they’ll most certainly pay the ultimate price for poking the bear.

Out for a Kill has a simple premise that leaves very little room for interpretation.