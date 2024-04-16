Netflix True Story Series Debuts With 100% On Rotten Tomatoes And Is Climbing The Charts

However, that’s far from true, and Gadd shared that he was physically scared because he didn’t know how far his stalker could escalate things. SPOILER ALERT:

The real-life situation was resolved with the stalker receiving nine months in prison and a five-year restraining order. Given the nature of the real-life story, its conclusion, and the fact that the series is based on real events, it’s not likely that we’ll ever receive a second season of Baby Reindeer, which is perfectly okay. Better to leave the dance floor gracefully than to overstay your welcome.