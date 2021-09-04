Shang-Chi Is Going To Break A Box Office Record

By Apeksha Bagchi | 17 seconds ago

While many films during the pandemic were delayed (and are still getting postponed with the resurgence of COVID-19) in their production, a majority of them have been pushing back their release dates. Even expected top-grossers like Top Gun: Maverick have shifted their dates in fear of attracting losses due to the pandemic. Yet amidst such an imbalanced scenario, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to emerge as the top runner with the biggest Labor Day opening weekend of all time.

Deadline has reported that Shang-Chi and The Ten Rings has had the third-best opening day during the pandemic with $29.6 million after F9, which earned $29.9 million. In terms of its earnings, within the three days since its release, the film is expected to maintain its streak and be the third-best in line with a total of $67.8 million. That would follow Black Widow (that earned $80.3 million) and F9 which bagged $70 million in its 3-day debut window. But the major milestone the film has achieved is the fact that given its amazing opening day earnings, it is all set to win the biggest Labor Day box office numbers ever! Given its current trajectory, it is predicted to range anywhere between $75 million to $85 million over a four-day period.

This is big news for a film that was recently boycotted by many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike the past few releases, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings was not simultaneously released on Disney+ and in theaters. The film has been released exclusively in theaters for a period of 45 days, after which it will be available on Disney+ to stream for free. Disney CEO Bob Chapek (via ComicBook) had recently stressed that Shang-Chi is more of “an interesting experiment” to gauge whether this new model of releasing films will be more profitable for the MCU.

But the film’s continued reign at the box office is proving that it is much more than a mere experiment and is more in line with what the film’s star, Simu Liu had said in response to Chapek’s comments. Liu highlighted that Shang-Chi and its cast “are not an experiment.” Being the first Marvel film that didn’t shy away from focusing on Asian representation, the film and its cast, according to Liu, are “the underdog” and “the underestimated”. He said they will break the glass ceiling, create history, and be the symbol of a culture that continued to “persevere after an embattled year.”

So far, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings has received overwhelmingly positive reviews and has been an absolute favorite of the critics. They have praised everything from its storyline, its action scenes, the cast’s performance, the special effects, how aptly the film explores the Asian culture, and how the film skillfully retains Marvel’s expansive history while introducing something entirely new in its cinematic universe. The film currently holds a high positive rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes based on more than 200 reviews, has earned a total of $53 million worldwide, and is only expected to break more records in the coming weeks.