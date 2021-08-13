Shang-Chi Faces Boycott From Marvel Fans

By Apeksha Bagchi | 22 seconds ago

Shang-Chi fans are not happy right now. Even as theaters opened and other major studio films went for exclusive theatrical debuts, Disney stuck to releasing its last few releases- Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, Cruella, etc- both on its streamer and in the theaters. But now that the number of COVID positive cases, aided by the far more dangerous delta variant, is once again increasing, Disney has not given the slightest inclination towards changing its plans of releasing its upcoming films exclusively in theaters, especially Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. As expected, moviegoers, particularly diehard Marvel fans, are not at all happy.

Well I'm sure as heck not going to a theater with Delta Covid, not that I could anyway since all the local theaters went out of business this past year. Fortunately I'm not concerned with Shang-Chi spoilers and can just wait an extra month and a half to see it. https://t.co/0KPlhIAZFF — Stephen Major (@StephenMajor) August 12, 2021

I’ve been to opening night of almost every @MarvelStudios movie but at this rate with COVID, I’m going to have to pass on #shangchi I don’t want to, I want to support more diversity in #Marvel, but I can’t risk it. Very disappointed in @Disney for not making it premier access — Third String Star (@3rdStringStar) August 13, 2021

I learned that @Disney @disneyplus @MarvelStudios have decided not release Shang-Chi on Disney+ with Premier Access (aka the +30 to see it).



Congrats. You get $0 from me. I'll watch it when it drops on Disney+ "for free."



Never going to the theaters until the pandemic is over. — kevin (@fighterofevil) August 13, 2021

Despite the fact that releasing films like Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ harmed their earning potential, Cruella, Black Widow, and Jungle Cruise still followed the pattern. But not anymore. ComicBook has reported that Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed during a third-quarter financial results conference call that two films, the recently released Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy and Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi, will open in theaters exclusively for a period of 45 days, after which the latter will be available on Disney+

While he explained that Disney is all about flexibility and changing their decisions based on the vibe in the marketplace, Chapek added that theatrical activity is very important for a film to recover the money invested in its making and promotion. When the decision to make Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ release theatre exclusive was taken, it was to ensure that the film opened in “a much more healthy theatrical environment.” As, at the time, they had no idea that the world would once again find itself swamped with the resurgence of Covid, and with Shang-Chi release date i.e., September 3 being too close, processing last-minute changes is difficult now.

Given the gist of his statement, it is obvious that Disney has no plans of debuting Shang-Chi on Disney+ on the same day as its release. What they are more focused on is how the film’s 45-day exclusive theatrical window is “an interesting experiment” as it will allow them to deduce whether releasing a Disney film, especially a Marvel title, on the streamer after it has been in the theaters is more profitable or not.

But as Marvel fans are already making the decision to boycott Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings once it releases next month, the plan appears to be majorly flawed. While many of them are those who prefer to catch the first-day-first show of a Marvel film and have been pretty excited about the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuing its streak of embracing diversity, they are not willing to risk the avoidable exposure to the new coronavirus variant. So, instead, they will wait for Shang-Chi to land on Disney+ and then watch it as even if it means being exposed to spoilers, they would be able to enjoy the film safely. Check out what some more fans are saying:

As much as I wanna see #ShangChi, I'm not yet comfortable going to cinemas so I'm gonna wait 45 days until it's on disney+, I just know the film is gonna get spoiled for me though 🙁 #Marvel #MCU #MarvelCinematicUniverse #Disney #DisneyPlus — Felix Wood (@felixw1) August 12, 2021

I guess it was true that there won’t be Premier Access for Shang-Chi on Disney+, because it’s not releasing on Disney+.



That’s a bummer, especially with COVID spiking again. Guess the ScarJo lawsuit & Feige being upset pushed for theater exclusivity? https://t.co/vUCywoWpIA — Avery Feyrer (@CoffeeBlack_910) August 12, 2021

Keeping #ShangChi exclusively theatrical while Delta (and other variants) spreads would be really unethical by @WaltDisneyCo. Especially since kids under 12 cannot even be vaccinated. https://t.co/A77olESFhe — Daniel Alter (@DAlter007) August 12, 2021

I hate to say it but I might wait for #ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings to be released on @disneyplus(if it ever does get released on DisneyPlus). Or I’ll wait for the Blu-Ray release 3 to 5 months later. I don’t feel safe going to theaters yet with the variant going around. pic.twitter.com/wwNu2W75ME — Sean B. (@SeanBonau) August 13, 2021

The cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings includes Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Tony Leung, Ronny Chieng, Dallas Liu, and Jade Xu. The film is scheduled to release across theaters on September 12, 2021.