See Vin Diesel Dance Cheek to Cheek With F9 Co-Star

By Doug Norrie | 6 seconds ago

Vin Diesel has churned out one of the most successful movie franchises of all time with the Fast & Furious set of movies. And during this run he’s been able to bring on all manners of actresses and actors into the high octane mix. Most fit the bill on sight, able to get behind the wheel for a chase or throw down in a fist fight when it comes to the that. But then there are those like Helen Mirren who’ve found their way into the fray as well. It would seem that she loves the part and is enamored with Diesel as well. Recently, she posted a picture on Instagram of the two dancing and she was acting every bit the fan rather than the elder stateswoman.

In the Instagram post Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren are happily dancing together in the rain. With the bright lights in the background, the two are clearly smiling from ear-to-ear and Mirren had the caption to boot. She says, “I danced in the rain with VIN DIESEL!” You can see the post below and smile knowing there is clearly a mutual respect and friendship here that goes beyond the time spent on screen together.

Helen Mirren first joined Vin Diesel and company in the Fast & Furious franchise for the 8th installment The Fate of the Furious. It was an uncredited cameo appearance as Queenie Shaw which would set the stage for things to come for her in the universe. She is the mother of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw and Vanessa Kirby’s Hattie Shaw, a couple of lovable career criminals. She would reprise the role in Hobbs & Shaw a year later. Here she had a much bigger role, establishing her story as a bigger part of the overall universe.

And, of course, Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren met on screen in this summer’s F9. In this one they actually shared an on-screen ride together behind the wheel of a Noble M600 in a pretty epic scene. It was a testament to the franchise that they could put someone as stately as Mirren into this role without missing a beat and the scene is glorious. It works every bit as well as other moments in the franchise and Mirren is clearly having an amazing time. In fact, she’s said in interviews that she “begged” to be part of the franchise.

Vin Diesel has helped bring all manner of actors and actresses into the Fast & Furious world. It’s easy when the flicks are money-printing factories with each one just turning out massive numbers at the box office. This last one, F9 did *only* $700 million at the box office, tamped down by the pandemic considering the previous films had each rung in at over a billion dollars. There are two more films to go in this franchise before it is all said and done for Vin Diesel. He is going to call it quits after the 11th movie which will be coming in the next few years. They’ve had such a successful run with all manner of talent that it is a real winner in the industry.