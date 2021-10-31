Scream 5: See The Trailer

By Rick Gonzales

Scream is such a huge franchise that Scream 5 is on the way. However, Scream, the original, was released to little fanfare in December of 1996. It came out during the Christmas holiday and most assumed no one would want a bloody horror movie during the happiest holiday season. Scream also followed a long litany of horror films that were all pretty much the same. A superhuman slasher that can’t be killed. It didn’t matter.

Scream defied the odds and was a huge smash hit by looking at horror movies with a self-referential eye. It spawned three sequels of big to middling to fair success as well as a TV series. And now, after ten years since Scream 4 arrived, Scream 5 is in the works.

SCREAM 5 TRAILER

The Scream 5 trailer has come out, and it looks way cooler than a lot of people expected. Check it out:

THE OFFICIAL TITLE

Scream 5’s official title is not Scream 5. Paramount has announced the movie’s official title and it’s “Scream”. That’s right, just Scream.

Here’s the title announcement…

That's a wrap on Scream, which I'm excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. — Kevin Williamson

For now we’re going to keep calling it Scream 5 because it’s far too confusing a title without the 5. Bad call Paramount.

In late 2021, we finally got answers as to why they made this decision. Kevin Williamson, an executive producer on the film, explained the titling during an interview. He said that to the people working on the movie behind the scenes, it was always called Scream 5. However, the studio decided to just the number off… because they don’t like the number five?

I think we just threw that name out, but I don’t think they ever seriously were going to call it a Scream 5. I don’t think anybody wanted to see the number five after something. You’d have to ask them – Paramount or whoever, but I think taking the 5 off and calling it Scream [works] because it’s brand new. There’s the legacy cast, and how they infuse this new world and there’s this whole new generation and a new cast of characters that are extremely fun. I think it was a great cast. It’s an amazing group of kids and young talent and they’re very, very good. They pop off the screen, and now our Sidneys and our mature characters who enter into it, they’re the adults. It works really really well. Kevin Williamson, Executive Producer for Scream 5

SCREAM 5 PROMOTION

To get the hype for the next installment in the horror mega-franchise, Scream 5 has released a motion poster. Here it is…

On January 14, 2022… We're going to hear you SCREAM.

In late 2021, the studio released a new image for Ghostface. The poster promises, “It’s always someone you know.”

WHEN WILL SCREAM 5 BE RELEASED?

Principal photography on Scream 5 began in late summer 2020. They filmed in Wilmington, NC. Paramount. As of mid June, 2021, production has completed. The co-director updated Instagram to say that the movie is “picture locked”, meaning that the final edited version is ready to go. Audiences can fully expect thte movie to release on time.

The Scream 5 release date is set for January 14, 2022.

THE PEOPLE MAKING SCREAM 5

The Scream movie franchise belongs to director Wes Craven (A Nightmare On Elm Street, The Hills Have Eyes) and writer Kevin Williamson (I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Faculty). They were the duo who conceived the series, allowing fans to look at horror movies through a different lens.

When Craven passed away in 2015, it looked like the franchise was going to perish with him. They had already planned a Scream 5 and 6, but that was no longer.

Early in 2019, Blumhouse Productions (The Invisible Man, Get Out, Us and many more horror movies), led by Jason Blum, announced they wanted to bring back the Scream franchise. Later that year though, Spyglass Media Group acquired the rights to the Scream franchise and set off to making Scream 5 a reality.

Making a Scream movie for a new generation could be a tricky proposition. Audience’s are smarter (we think), they have seen just about everything one can see on the movie screen, and attention spans have dwindled in the Tik Tok era.

Tasked with the job to make Scream 5 work are none other than Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the co-directors of 2019’s hit horror film Ready or Not. That was a brutal and inventive film which shows the new Scream should be in good hands.

The pair, known as Radio Silence, released a statement on their plans for Scream 5. “It’s impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers. Kevin Williamson’s incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we’re insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together. Jamie and Guy’s amazing script does that legacy justice and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life.”

For those of you who have followed the Scream franchise, you know that Kevin Williamson has written all four of the previous movies. He will not be writing Scream 5. That task has fallen to James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Zodiac) and Guy Busick, who was the co-writer of Ready Or Not.

While Williamson will not be writing, he does have a big part to play. He is on board as an executive producer for Scream 5 and recently spoke about being back to The Wrap: “I’m excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy, and Radio Silence on the next Scream. Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honors Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way. Ready or Not was my favorite horror film of last year and I can’t wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the Scream universe. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

SCREAM 5’S RETURNING CAST

Shortly after the announcement of a Scream 5, Sheriff Dewey himself, David Arquette, also announced that he will return to his iconic role. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” enthused Arquette. “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Courtney Cox has now confirmed she will return for Scream 5 as Gale Weathers. Her announcement came in the form of this creepy video posted on Cox’s Instagram…

So does this mean we will see more of the original cast in Scream 5? When asked if anyone else will be back by Andy Cohen, David Arquette had this to say: “It’s just me so far, I don’t know. I don’t know if anyone else is gonna do it. I don’t know what my role is. I mean I’m Dewey, again, but we’re really not allowed to talk about anything.”

But…

SIDNEY PRESCOTT

Sidney Prescott was played by Neve Campbell in the previous movies and it looks like she is back in Scream 5. Neve confirmed it herself with this post…

Campbell was recently interviewed by Collider and had this to say about Scream 5. “Well, I’m not a hundred percent on it, but to be honest, the two directors (Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett) have made some great work. I’ve watched their films, and they’re really talented. They wrote a letter to me, expressing what great fans of Wes’ work they are, and how honored they are that they’re getting the chance to make Scream 5 because the Scream franchise is the reason that they’re directors now. So, that was really sweet. They really wanna honor Wes’ style of work and honor the movies. That was a lovely thing to hear. So, we’ll see. Hopefully, we can all see eye to eye on everything and make something great, but it’s a process.”

THE PLOT OF SCREAM 5

The hint received from Neve Campbell is that Scream 5 will be a sequel rather than a complete reboot. As she continued with Collider, “I think you can always tell them more with these stories, and they’re such fun films. There’s obviously a huge audience for them, and the audiences wants to see more of them. You can always go further with the journey. Certainly, with Sidney, she comes to some new shift in her life, at the time, and I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Obviously, though, new blood will have to be brought into the story. Scream 5 can’t follow the same pattern of the previous four movies, can it? The “rules” of horror back in the ‘90s are much different than the rules of today. Will the writers and directors be able to focus in on that?