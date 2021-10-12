See The Scream Trailer Revive The Franchise With Style

By Faith McKay | 28 seconds ago

The next Scream movie is coming. Wes Craven, the original film’s director, passed away in 2015. This left many worried that the popular horror franchise could never be as great again. However, in the upcoming fifth installment, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courtney Cox have all reprised their original roles, and the movie clearly remembers what it’s supposed to be. At least, if the Scream trailer is anything to go by.

See the Scream trailer below.

The Scream trailer opens up with a very familiar premise. It’s what the franchise is known for. In the first movie, the story opened up with Drew Barrymore alone in her house. As a teenager, she was making popcorn and talking on the phone when she got what sounded like a prank call. It’s soon discovered to be the killer and the very famous actress dies in the first few minutes of the film in a scene that was truly scary and memorable. It’s often parodied today. This brand new trailer opens up with callbacks to that same scene scenario but immediately shows that the scene takes place with today’s technology, showing off the true nightmare of the girl’s home security system being used against her. This was an element in the original film as well, but in a 1996 setting.

The Scream trailer soon moves on to remind audiences of a few reasons they loved the first movie and would want to check this next one out. The first being that this movie is going to have the same characters played by the same core actors that have been in this franchise all along. Dewey Riley calls up Sidney Prescott to let her know that it’s happening again. Then, it reminds audiences that these are horror movies, but that what makes Scream so much fun is that it’s supposed to be funny. “I’m Sidney Prescott, of course I have a gun.” This line in the Scream trailer also reminds audiences of a key trope here: Sidney Prescott is one of the Final Girls. This is a horror trope that a lot of the best franchises play with. Neve Campbell and Jamie Lee Curtis are famous examples of Final Girls that audiences love to watch survive by the skin of their teeth.

Scream is a horror movie, but it’s also a comedy. In the first movie, audiences sometimes saw Ghostface dropping his knife or encountering everyday blunders. Sidney Prescott is always quick with dark humor. Wes Craven started the franchise. He also worked on movies like Nightmare on Elm Street, and the first movie gave little nods to Elm Street and other horror classics. While those don’t stand out in the new Scream trailer, it will be interesting to see if they bring back some of those in-jokes for horror fans in the new installment.

While this brand new Scream trailer is dropping right in the middle of October, fans have a little while to wait yet until the new movie is out. The new movie, which is simply titled Scream (just like the first one) will release in theaters on January 14, 2022.