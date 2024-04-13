Sasquatch Sunset Is So Gross that People Are Walking Out 

As the family advances through the forest, they encounter a mountain lion, and the oldest brother attempts to mate with it, to disastrous results. In another scene, the sasquatches come across a campground with a cassette tape, evidence of human encroachment. Later, they happen upon a paved road, which enrages them so much they begin to release all possible body fluids.

At this point, festival-goers reached the end of their patience with the movie and fled the scene.

Still, for those able to remain in their seats and seek insight from Sasquatch Sunset, there are endearing and cautionary moments as well. It leaves many reviewers considering the role of humans in nature, asking whether we have wandered too far afield, and wondering whether there is any hope for the salvation of said nature.