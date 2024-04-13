Netflix Comedy About Growing Up Is Painfully Relatable

The entire film is shot in black and white. You won’t find anything flashy in the film except for raw emotions as we are drawn to sympathize with our protagonist.

At times, you will feel that the hero of Frances Ha is in fact a villain in her own story. Her selfishness, naivety, and questionable decisions might make you hate her, but that is all part of her personal growth.

This is not a biographical film, though it might feel at times. It’s an indie dramedy reminiscent of Manhattan, and if you get past the initial scenery, you will enjoy the witty humor, interesting dialogues, and a terribly truthful monologue from Frances.

Watching Frances Ha you will feel lost just like the star character. You will want to hug her and everyone else who is in the same situation as she is after the film ends. While it mimics some Woody Allen-esque protagonists, scenes, and dialogue choices, this is a unique accomplishment by two lovers who will ultimately become one of the most praised filmmaking couples.