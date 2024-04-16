The Black Comedy Thriller on Prime Is Beyond Disturbing and You Must See It

I had just seen Jacob Elordi in Priscilla and had decided I hated him. And aside from Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan (who plays a very small role), I had little to no experience with anyone else in the film.

So, I settled into my luxury recliner in the top left corner of the theater and watched on in curiosity.

For the next two hours I sat, stunned, at this visual roller coaster that had me falling in love, disgusted, repulsed, uncomfortable, laughing, and, yes, crying. Saltburn is a brilliantly written screenplay that is directed to perfection with actors at the top of their game.