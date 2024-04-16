New Genes, New Diseases: The Potential Sci-Fi Horror Of CRISPR

Don’t get us wrong: this piece of biotech is a tremendous asset, a kind of superpower in the fight against genetic disorders. It can also significantly spur biotech advances in crop resilience. Yet understandably, such unprecedented power renders CRISPR (or CRISPR-Cas9, as scientists technically refer to it) the subject of intense ethical debate and scientific concern.

Particularly given that its misuse or misapplication could unleash a sci-fi horror scenario: new viruses, completely unstudied, leaping from the lab to the public.

Before panicking, however, it’s important to understand the genome-editing tool behind this potential horror show.