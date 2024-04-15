Netflix Accused Of AI Images In True Crime Documentary Photos

What Jennifer Did details the truth about the tragic murder of Jennifer Pan’s parents in Markham, Ontario, Canada. Directed by Jenny Popplewell, the 87-minute documentary uses actual footage from the crime scene and police interrogations of Jennifer and her ex-boyfriend Daniel Wong following the events of November 8, 2010.

The Netflix true crime drama also features interviews with police officers, friends of the Pan family, Jennifer’s high school friend, and her piano instructor. The incident took place at the family’s home, where her mother, Bich Ha Pan, was killed, and her father, Huei Hann Pan, was injured. The case was initially treated as a home invasion. But due to inconsistencies in her story, Jennifer became a suspect