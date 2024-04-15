Orlando Bloom Gets Close To Death In New Documentary Series

By Britta DeVore |

Orlando Bloom is following in the footsteps of fellow actors like Marvel’s Chris Hemsworth in a new documentary series that will see him push his body to the edge. Peacock’s upcoming title, Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, will put the Kingdom of Heaven star in dicey situations in which he’ll see how far he can go before giving in.

Premiering on the streamer on April 18, the network dropped a trailer giving audiences a taste of the adrenaline-fueled story to come.

Free diving is just one of the many activities that viewers will watch Orlando Bloom take a stab at during the run of Orlando Bloom: To The Edge.

While his role in the first two films from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise saw him set sail for distant lands aboard massive ships, the teaser sees Orlando Bloom take a deep dive far beneath the ocean’s surface.

Surrounded by a group of professional free-divers, Bloom can be seen shirtless and pulling himself up from the depths of the ocean to the top, where a crowd cheers for him when he gives the thumbs up that all is okay. A voiceover from the actor shares his gratitude that he was accepted with open arms into the group’s dynamics for his first foray into the sport.

A practicing Buddhist, Bloom plans to use his mindfulness exercises to help keep him grounded while experts in each field will strive to keep him safe.

Orlando Bloom: To The Edge

At the end of the day, his goal is to push himself beyond where he thought his abilities lie and perhaps uncover a new hobby or two along the way. A practicing Buddhist, Bloom plans to use his mindfulness exercises to help keep him grounded while experts in each field will strive to keep him safe.

After making his debut into the world of acting with a small appearance in Brian Gilbert’s 1997 biographical drama, Wilde, it was 2001 that would prove to be a career-defining year for the English native. The beginning of the century saw Bloom land two major roles in both the Ridley Scott-helmed war-epic, Black Hawk Down, and the first installment in Peter Jackson’s celebrated The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Almost overnight, Orlando Bloom became a household name largely due to the success of his portrayal as the tall, blonde elf, Legolas in the latter franchise.

One of the most recognizable faces of the decade, Orlando Bloom quickly became a highly sought-after actor in Hollywood, nabbing parts in other projects like Ned Kelly, Troy, and, of course, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise opposite Johnny Depp.

Over the last decade, Bloom’s schedule has slowed down but he continued to stay busy with titles including a reprisal of his role as Legolas in both The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, and a leading part on Prime Video’s fantasy TV show, Carnival Row.

Along with Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, audiences can check out the actor’s latest feature-length films Gran Turismo and Red Right Hand, and look out for his upcoming film, Wizards!



Source: People