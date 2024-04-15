Kevin Costner Named Son After His Passion Project Character And He’s Making His Acting Debut

Kevin Costner revealed that his desire to dive into the years of the Westward Expansion was years upon years in the making and that he fell in love with the name of his leading character, Hayes Ellison, so much that he passed it on to his son.

Things get even more sentimental when you learn that not only is the actor’s child connected to his dad’s latest project by way of name but that he also appears in the movie. The title serves as Hayes Costner’s grand debut into the world of acting where he plays the son of Sienna Miller’s character – a connection that we saw in the movie’s first trailer.