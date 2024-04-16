Alien: Romulus Reveals Tons Of Practical Effects And Monster Nastiness

These reports come fresh off of Disney’s CinemaCon showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada, wherein the company presented some never-before-seen footage of Alien: Romulus to the public. For now, none of this footage is available online, though reviewers and crowds in attendance have not been shy about the spectacle.

Critics from a wide array of publications seem to agree that the practical filmmaking on display in Alien: Romulus serves as some of the best since the original, with Fede Alvarez truly living up to his promises.