Iconic Star Trek Villain Almost Played By a Woman

Before we can dive into how Brent Spiner changed (and arguably saved) this character, we need to review just who Lore is. He made his first appearance in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Datalore,” where he tries to sacrifice the Enterprise and her crew to the Crystalline Entity; later, in “Brothers,” he fatally attacks Dr. Soong and steals an emotion chip that was meant for Data. Finally, in the two-part episode “Descent,” Lore uses that chip to temporarily lure Data to the dark side, leaving Captain Picard to figure out how to stop this android duo and their small army of rogue Borg.

Brent Spiner didn’t play Lore again until the final season of Picard, but Star Trek fans remain fascinated that a character like Data would have an evil counterpart. To this day, it remains bizarre that the character didn’t get so much as a mention in Star Trek: Nemesis, a movie that both killed Data and introduced yet another android copy of him. Interestingly, if The Next Generation had gone with the original idea for this evil android, the character could have been ruined forever.