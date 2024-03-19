DC’s Best Director Can Save Star Wars

By Chris Snellgrove |

Even the biggest Star Wars fans will admit that after the failure of the Sequel Trilogy, the franchise is in need of a major revival. Now, much like Han Solo returning to help Luke Skywalker blow up the Death Star, it looks like Disney will be getting help from the most unexpected direction: Warner Bros.

Now that Wonder Woman 3 has been officially canceled, Patty Jenkins recently announced she is once again working on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie that looks to be the “only hope” to save the franchise.