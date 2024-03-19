How Homer Ruined The Simpsons

It’s worth noting that early iterations of Jerkass Homer have always been apparent throughout the entire series’ run, but when he took his final form, the series took a turn for a the worse.

Before fully taking on this new persona, Homer Simpson was a loving yet problematic father figure who had enough redeeming qualities to make him a likeable character.

Representing the working-class everyman, the Simpson family patriarch was always a slave to his impulses but never lost sight of his familial obligations. In fact, his misguided attempts to provide for his family are why The Simpsons was such a massive success throughout its early seasons.