William Shatner’s Best Role Has Nothing To Do With Spaceships

William Shatner’s portrayal of Denny Crane over the course of 101 episodes makes his range of acting talent shine through. Crane is a petty and loud blowhard and represents a level of arrogance and self-centeredness that rivals that of any series character, even across legal shows. His signature sign-off line of loudly saying his own name (DENNY CRANE!) is revealed to stem from his belief that those he is in the room with probably don’t realize that they are in the presence of the great Denny Crane, and he must powerfully say it so they will believe it.