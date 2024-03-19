William Shatner’s Best Role Has Nothing To Do With Spaceships
Known by fans worldwide for his role as Captain of the Starship Enterprise, William Shatner had a career that was nearly sidelined by the unfortunate reality of typecasting. The Star Trek actor starred in the iconic 1960s television show and subsequent feature films it was based on in the years that followed but only landed guest role parts and forgettable appearances in low-budget or made-for-TV films in between times wearing his Enterprise uniform. However, a character that originated in the final episodes of the legal drama The Practice led to Shatner co-starring in the hit series Boston Legal, which is what the actor should rightfully be most famous for.
Boston Legal
In Boston Legal, William Shatner plays aging attorney Denny Crane. A barrister as arrogant as he is brilliant, Crane is a partner at the law firm of Crane, Poole & Schmidt, though it’s clear from the beginning of the series that he is beginning to slip. Still capable of wowing juries with incredible closing remarks, Crane’s skills are utilized by the firm for the first several seasons before the symptoms of early-onset Alzheimer’s (or, as he claims, mad cow disease) sideline him to a figurehead role.
Denny Crane!
William Shatner’s portrayal of Denny Crane over the course of 101 episodes makes his range of acting talent shine through. Crane is a petty and loud blowhard and represents a level of arrogance and self-centeredness that rivals that of any series character, even across legal shows. His signature sign-off line of loudly saying his own name (DENNY CRANE!) is revealed to stem from his belief that those he is in the room with probably don’t realize that they are in the presence of the great Denny Crane, and he must powerfully say it so they will believe it.
Bizarre Charisma On Full Display
What makes Denny Crane such a fascinating character is part storyline, part scripting, and all William Shatner. Denny probably shouldn’t have a gun, but he carries one with him with sometimes disastrous consequences. He shoots a client who has been charged with a s*x crime; he shoots his therapist . . .though a serial misogynistic womanizer, it might be argued that Denny shoots as many men as he has successfully bedded women.
Shatner And Spader
William Shatner was able to take the part of Denny that might otherwise have been known only for funny buffoonery and elevate it to another level of emotion. As Denny’s mind begins to fail more and more, he realizes that being unmarried makes him, his estate, and his medical directives more vulnerable. In a touching (and funny) sequence of events over the show’s final two episodes, Denny proposes to his best friend at the firm, Alan (played wonderfully by James Spader).
Crane, Poole & Schmidt
William Shatner’s exploits as Denny are legendary. He shoots paintballs at the attorneys from the Chinese firm that acquires Crane, Poole & Schmidt, has a mental lapse and winds up naked in the bed of his next-door neighbor, and carries on affairs with the wives of judges and other attorneys. The range of personality characteristics from impish boy to arrogant bastard is on full display for four seasons, leading to multiple award nominations for Shatner.
Award-Winning Performance
William Shatner took home a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award for playing Denny Crane. Yes, he will forever be the beloved Captain James T. Kirk. But it’s time that he’s recognized for the role that truly showcases his abilities with a solid script.