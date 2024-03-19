Marvel’s Worst Hulk Has The Most Horrible Fate Possible

By Zack Zagranis |

We all know the Incredible Hulk’s origin—Bruce Banner is caught in an explosion that bathes him in gamma radiation, causing him to turn into a roided-out green rage monster. But what if instead of turning into the Hulk, Banner’s body erupted into huge green tumors that burst as soon as they formed?

That was Bruce’s fate in Marvel’s Ruins, a two-part comic that explored a nightmare version of the Marvel Universe where all the hero-defining events from Earth-616 ended in horrible tragedy.