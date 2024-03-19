Marvel Is Making The Biggest Mistake After Jonathan Majors Kang Fiasco
When Jonathan Majors locked himself up in legal troubles, Marvel had a decision to make with the supposed super villain Kang, and it looks like they’re sticking with their original choice. Instead, Marvel has reportedly decided to stick with Kang and simply recast him with a new actor.
Many fans and critics believe this move to be a mistake. A big one.
Marvel’s Phase Five
Back in July of 2022, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and presumably the mastermind behind the many hits we’ve seen in recent years, revealed Phase Five.
The next series of films and shows, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Loki: Season Two, and Secret Invasion, all of which would culminate in Avengers 5: Secret Wars.
Jonathan Majors As Kang
Our big villain? Marvel gave us Kang and hired Jonathan Majors to play him. We met Kang in Loki: Season One, as the series wrapped up to reveal Kang had been behind all the trouble at the Time Variance Authority.
Indeed, we discovered it was Kang who founded the TVA in the first place. Kang the Conqueror, viewers soon learned, was on a mission to conquer all worlds and, indeed, all of time and space.
Kang Variants
In Loki: Season Two and Quantumania, we learn more about Kang and all of his variants. Some are more good than evil. Others more evil than good.
All of them seem determined to conquer the entire multiverse, whether for benign or malevolent purposes is unclear.
In Marvel Phase Five, Kang has set himself up as an unstoppable, unkillable god because there will always be more of him to come along and continue the task of conquering.
Jonathan Majors Charged With Assault
The problem? Jonathan Majors was first accused and then charged with assaulting his girlfriend. Even after she left him and reported his actions, he continued to harass her.
A jury has now found Majors guilty of his crimes, and the studio has fired him from his role as the Marvel villain Kang.
At this point, many people have argued that destiny stepped in to rid us of Kang and allow Marvel to change directions. Why? While Kang certainly seemed fierce and unstoppable in Loki: Season One, he seems decidedly less so in Quantumania.
Many saw him as cartoonish and goofy. He definitely does not strike anywhere near the same fear that Thanos did. We’re supposed to be leveling up, not down.
Marvel Should Switch Directions
Furthermore, Kang was defeated by a decidedly minor threat — Ant-Man and his army of ants — which does not bode well for any future Kangs to come.
Thus, continuing with this narrative arc seems like a mistake on Marvel’s part, as keeping Kang may be disastrous for the franchise.
The studio could have easily switched directions and introduced a bigger, badder villain, Mephisto, Galactus, or Dr. Doom, all of whom are dramatically stronger than Kang.
Sticking With Kang?
Of course, this switch is not implausible in a multiverse where different actors play the same character. Remember the three Spider-Mans from Spider-Man: No Way Home? It can be done. We’re just wondering if it should be done.