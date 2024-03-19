Marvel Is Making The Biggest Mistake After Jonathan Majors Kang Fiasco

The problem? Jonathan Majors was first accused and then charged with assaulting his girlfriend. Even after she left him and reported his actions, he continued to harass her.

A jury has now found Majors guilty of his crimes, and the studio has fired him from his role as the Marvel villain Kang.

At this point, many people have argued that destiny stepped in to rid us of Kang and allow Marvel to change directions. Why? While Kang certainly seemed fierce and unstoppable in Loki: Season One, he seems decidedly less so in Quantumania.

Many saw him as cartoonish and goofy. He definitely does not strike anywhere near the same fear that Thanos did. We’re supposed to be leveling up, not down.