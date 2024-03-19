Isekai Anime Needs To Stop Right Now
If you’re an anime lover like me, you’ve probably heard about the Isekai anime genre. It’s a rather broad genre that involves someone traveling to another world (the definition of isekai), but instead of running into Platform 9 3/4, the heroes usually die in their world and get reincarnated in another, fall down a well, or get sucked through a mystical portal.
Some All-Time Anime Are Isekais
There have been Isekai anime for a few generations now. Examples of the genre include Inuyasha, The Devil is a Part-Timer, I’m the Villainess, so I’m Taming the Final Boss, Overlord, Jobless Reincarnation, and Sword Art Online. Unfortunately, over the last few years, they’ve started to blow up to a ridiculous extent.
Too Many New Anime Play It Safe
Now, I have no problem with Isekais as a whole. In fact, I watched many of the original Isekais and even quite a few of the newer ones.
The problem isn’t with the genre itself. The problem is that many of the newer anime are simply trying to jump on the bandwagon.
The Concepts Are Getting Too Outlandish
With so many Isekai anime out there now, there isn’t much original content left. Some of the new anime have nothing to offer to make them original. Others are so ridiculous that they aren’t even worth the watch.
A great example of the Isekai genre turning into something ridiculous is the anime Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon. The anime is exactly what it sounds like. Some poor guy died and was reincarnated as a vending machine in another world. It’s an anime entirely centered around a machine that isn’t able to walk or talk on its own.
Rehashing The Same Stories
The villainess subgenre of Isekai anime is an example of an overplayed genre. I am a huge fan of women being imported into their favorite video games or books as the bad guys who are meant to die and then having to change the whole story around. I’ve read and watched my fair share of them.
Unfortunately, there are only so many ways that the story can go. After watching a few, it’s a struggle to remember the differences in the stories between My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior, 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! I’m sure these won’t be the only animes with a similar premise to come out in the next few years.
Crowding Out Other Shows
While all of this is part of the growing problem with Isekai anime, it doesn’t explain why I think they need to stop. My biggest gripe with so many of these shows coming out every season (many of them poorly thought out) is that it’s hard to find good anime.
Every season is full of several Isekais for every one anime of another genre. It’s a slog to fight through the miasma to find something a little different.
There’s An Anime For Everyone
Anime is a broad category. There are shows out there for everyone. Some are dark and creepy enough to keep you up at night for the rest of your life, while others have entertaining romance. Action, adventure, slice-of-life, or any genre you can think of- anime has it.
Mushishi
I think there are so many ways anime could branch out that would be better than yet another isekai. One of my favorite animes is Mushishi. This anime is often considered a supernatural slice of life with a bit of mystery. There isn’t a lot of drama, but it keeps you interested with the build-up of the lore and the creative creatures you meet in every episode.
I’ve never found an anime quite like it, but I think it would be rather neat if more came out that walked you through daily life in a different world. It doesn’t have to be dark or adventurous, just unique.
Push Original Anime
I would just love to see what anime studios come out with when given free rein instead of pumping out the same Isekai anime story with slight changes. I think there could be some really amazing ones.