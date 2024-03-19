Isekai Anime Needs To Stop Right Now

The villainess subgenre of Isekai anime is an example of an overplayed genre. I am a huge fan of women being imported into their favorite video games or books as the bad guys who are meant to die and then having to change the whole story around. I’ve read and watched my fair share of them.

Unfortunately, there are only so many ways that the story can go. After watching a few, it’s a struggle to remember the differences in the stories between My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior, 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! I’m sure these won’t be the only animes with a similar premise to come out in the next few years.