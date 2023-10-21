My Next Life As A Villainess Comedy Anime Movie Revealed In Hilarious First Look 

By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

Fans of the anime series My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! have just received their first look at the series’ upcoming movie. The comedy, based on a Japanese light novel of the same name, has been a successful anime series since 2020, and in December, the franchise will release its very first film. The official website for the movie just released a teaser trailer, which you can watch below:

My Next Life as a Villainess has been a hit anime series since 2020, and now it’s receiving a feature-film movie.

Satoru Yamaguchi, the original author of the light novel, is writing the plot for the My Next Life as a Villainess movie. The film will also see the return of many of the original creators, including Keisuke Inoue, who directed the anime, and Megumi Shimizu and Megumu Sasano, who were on the anime’s writing team. Additionally, character designer Miwa Oshima will be returning, and the movie will be made by the same animation studio, SILVER LINK.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki, the original voice actor for Alan Stuart, is set to reprise his role in the upcoming film adaptation. The announcement comes as exciting news for avid followers of the series, who were introduced to a temporary replacement for Suzuki in the bonus drama CDs for the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! The Pirate Known as “Trouble” game.

Satoru Yamaguchi, the original author of the light novel, is writing the plot for the My Next Life as a Villainess movie.

The anime was first announced in 2018, but it took another two years before the light novel fans were able to watch My Next Life as a Villainess on TV. The series premiered in April 2020 and immediately captivated viewers with its unique storyline and charming characters. Crunchyroll ensured that international fans didn’t miss out on the action by simulcasting the series as it aired in Japan.

The English dub followed suit in May 2020, making the series accessible to a broader audience. The show’s popularity was further solidified with the release of the second season, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X, in July 2021. Once again, Crunchyroll streamed the episodes as they were broadcast in Japan, and an English dub was made available to fans.

My Next Life as a Villainess

The story of My Next Life as a Villainess is based on a series of light novels digitally published by J-Novel Club and follows the extraordinary life of Katarina Claes, the daughter of Duke Claes. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she experiences a sudden revelation – her past life as a teenage Japanese girl who recalls playing an otome game eerily similar to her current reality. In this game, she embodies the antagonist character, who relentlessly torments the protagonist until the bitter end.

The story of My Next Life as a Villainess is based on a series of light novels digitally published by J-Novel Club and follows the extraordinary life of Katarina Claes, the daughter of Duke Claes.

Katarina now finds herself in a precarious situation where her choices determine her fate and every possible path leads to her untimely demise. Armed with her knowledge of the game’s multiple endings, she sets out to rewrite her destiny, starting with her engagement to the prince. As she navigates this perilous world where disaster lurks around every corner, the story of My Next Life as a Villainess promises a unique blend of romance and comedy that fans have come to adore.

Based on previous content and the newly released trailer, My Next Life as a Villainess film adaptation promises to be a delightful addition to an already beloved franchise. So, get ready for more enchanting twists, humor, and romance as Katarina Claes navigates her way through a world where bad flags await at every turn.