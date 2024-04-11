Netflix Sci-Fi Action Epic Is One Of The Most Misunderstood Blockbusters In Years, Stream Before It’s Gone

Cowboys & Aliens is one of those movies that pretty much gives you what it says on the tin. Do you want a fun film about cowboys facing off against aliens? Then this movie is going to pretty much give you exactly what you want.

Cowboys & Aliens starts by introducing us to an amnesic gunslinger (Daniel Craig) who wanders into a town called Absolution, which is run by the dictatorial Col. Dolarhyde (Harrison Ford).

However, the gunslinger quickly finds himself as the only hope for the town when an alien force arrives with the goal of annihilation. It sounds pretty silly, and it is, but the film definitely has a lot of fun with the premise.