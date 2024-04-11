Civil War Unleashes Final Assault Before Release

By Douglas Helm |

Civil War hit us with one more stylish and action-packed trailer before the movie finally drops in theaters this weekend. The trailer starts off with Jesse Plemons’ character brandishing a gun and declaring “It is American, 100 percent,” followed by some clips of shooting, explosions, and more. The trailer definitely shows off why this was A24’s most expensive movie to date.

Right before the trailer ends, it hits viewers with a review from Discussing Film declaring Civil War, “the stuff that IMAX was made for.” It seems like A24 is suggesting people should make sure to see this one on the biggest and loudest screen possible. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that IMAX tickets will likely boost the box office take of the film.

Civil War releases in theaters April 12.

Not that Civil War needs a ton of help, as the film is projected to hit a $20-30 million opening weekend. The movie has also been bolstered by great early reviews, and if it can maintain its positive momentum it could very well take the top spot from Everything Everywhere All at Once as A24’s highest-grossing film. The fact that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire came out a couple of weekends ago also leaves the door open for Civil War to take the top spot at the box office this weekend.

Civil War is brought to us by Alex Garland, who is best known for Ex Machina, Annihilation, and the FX series Devs. Civil War is an ambitious project for Garland, and it looks like the effort is going to pay off big time. While Garland’s previous sci-fi efforts sometimes have explosive moments of violence, this project definitely seems more action-packed than his other projects.

Civil War stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, and Stephen McKinley Henderson as a team of war journalists who journey across the war-torn United States in an effort to get an interview with the current third-term President (Nick Offerman). Garland directed the film and wrote the screenplay. The film also stars Nelson Lee, Evan Lai, Sonoya Mizuno, Jefferson White, Juani Feliz, Edmund Donovan, Karl Glusman, Jin Ha, Jojo T. Gibbs, Jesse Plemons, and Jess Matney.

For fans of Alex Garland, Civil War may be your last chance to see a directorial effort from him for a while. Garland recently said that he plans to step back from directing after this film and focus on writing instead. Garland is currently attached as co-director for the upcoming directorial debut of his Civil War military advisor Ray Mendoza, but Garland stated it’s a relatively hands-off role.

If Alex Garland is temporarily retiring from directing, it seems like Civil War is going to be quite a bombastic (and successful) project to go out on. Everything is currently pointing to the film being an unmitigated commercial and critical hit, especially if it can meet or exceed the projected expectations for its opening weekend. We won’t have to wait long to find out, as you can check out Civil War this weekend when it hits theaters on April 12.