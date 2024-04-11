The True Story Thriller Hauntingly Similar To Chernobyl

By Nikola Pajtic |

Based on Goran Milašinović’s book The Vinča Case, Guardians of the Formula dives into the true story of a nuclear experiment that went south at the Vinča Institute in Yugoslavia in 1958.

Whether you watched it in theatre or at home, after the credits role, Guardians of the Formula will leave you with a strange mix of emotions, just like it did to me. Director Dragan Bjelogrlić had crafted a film that left me stunned, needing a moment to gather my thoughts and process the rollercoaster ride I had just been on.