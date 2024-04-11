It’s Time To Revisit The Best Late Night Comedy Show Of All Time, Stream Now On Max

The reason Aqua Teen Hunger Force is so appealing to me is because I am not able or willing to take in any more expansive fictional universes, and this series is entirely episodic. Throughout its 12-season run, every single principal character gets killed off at some point, only for them to return as if nothing happened in the next episode. Without re-watching the series’ entire run for the sake of this review, I’m going to estimate that the Aqua Teen’s house has been completely destroyed at least 50 times.

Despite Aqua Teen Hunger Force’s non-serialized delivery, there is a very loose sense of continuity in the sense that everybody vaguely remembers past incidents–especially Carl who is on the receiving end of a startling amount of inadvertent abuse. There are also recurring antagonist figures like The Mooninites, Ignignokt and Err– two 8-bit moon creatures with superiority complexes. In the universe that Aqua Teen Hunger Force establishes, absolute chaos is the modus operandi.