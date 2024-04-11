Margot Robbie Monopoly Movie Is Happening, Barbie Surreal Satire At It Again?

For those who somehow haven’t played Monopoly before, the game allows you to act as a real-estate mogul of sorts, buying properties around the game board and developing bought spaces with houses and hotels. Players that land on an owned space have to pay up to the owner, with the goal of making the other players bankrupt in order to win the game. If that sounds like a bit of a dark, capitalistic premise, then you can see why Margot Robbie’s Monopoly movie is definitely a great opportunity to take a satirical angle to the movie.

Margot Robbie’s Monopoly movie is definitely one of the most mysterious and interesting projects announced lately. There are a lot of directions this movie could go, but we’ll have to just wait to find out for now. Stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated on any new developments.

Source: Variety