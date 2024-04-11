Margot Robbie Monopoly Movie Is Happening, Barbie Surreal Satire At It Again?
Could Margot Robbie strike gold again and bring in a billion dollars for another toy brand? After working with Greta Gerwig to make Barbie one of the best movies of last year, Margot Robbie is now producing a live-action movie based on the Monopoly board game. Robbie is producing the film through her LuckyChap banner with her partners Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara.
Robbie And Hasbro
Along with Margot Robbie, Hasbro Entertainment is also producing. Hasbro is the current publisher of the Monopoly board game. It will be interesting to see how Robbie and Hasbro bring the concept of everyone’s favorite real-estate board game to the big screen.
Lionsgate has the development rights to the board game after purchasing eOne in 2023. Lionsgate states that Monopoly is the most popular board game brand in the world, with availability in over 100 countries and nearly half a billion copies sold since 1935. It remains to be seen if that global reach translates to the same level of success Margot Robbie achieved with Barbie.
Could Monopoly Bring In As Much Dough As Barbie?
Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson talked about the upcoming film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, saying, “We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.” That’s high praise indeed, but “tremendously excited” is still an understatement after what LuckyChap achieved with the Barbie brand. Margot Robbie and her company brought in $1.4 billion at the global box office and earned multiple Oscar nominations (along with a win), which would undoubtedly make any studio exec salivate.
Not Many Details
Details about Margot Robbie’s Monopoly movie are practically nonexistent at this point, with only the producers of the film currently revealed. Since the movie appears to be pretty early in the development stage, we might have to wait a bit before we find out about the director, screenwriter, and cast for this potential blockbuster. But it seems like LuckyChap is eager to get started, as the company announced “Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended.”
Other Things On Lucky Chap’s Schedule
Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap is staying plenty busy in the meantime, selling the Sundance Film My Old Ass to Amazon MGM Studios for $15 million. The company is also producing Olivia Wilde’s upcoming Christmas film Naughty. In any case, it seems like Monopoly will definitely be a big movie on LuckyChap’s upcoming release schedule.
Monopoly
For those who somehow haven’t played Monopoly before, the game allows you to act as a real-estate mogul of sorts, buying properties around the game board and developing bought spaces with houses and hotels. Players that land on an owned space have to pay up to the owner, with the goal of making the other players bankrupt in order to win the game. If that sounds like a bit of a dark, capitalistic premise, then you can see why Margot Robbie’s Monopoly movie is definitely a great opportunity to take a satirical angle to the movie.
Margot Robbie’s Monopoly movie is definitely one of the most mysterious and interesting projects announced lately. There are a lot of directions this movie could go, but we’ll have to just wait to find out for now. Stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated on any new developments.
Source: Variety