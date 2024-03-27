Sharon Stone Barbie Movie From The ’90s Revealed

According to Sharon Stone, the studio execs said she was trying to “destroy” an American icon with her Barbie pitch. She also said that she “got a lecture and an escort to the door.” Stone even shared some scenes from the movie, saying the opening scene would see Barbie pulling up to Mattel headquarters in her car and that the secret service would come out of the building to escort her in, with their feet being the size of the car.

Sharon Stone also said that all the big people in Mattel would be “chasing her around and kissing her a** because she’s the queen of Mattel.” She finished by saying that the movie was going to be about the power of being Barbie and what she could do in the world, but the executives she pitched to “didn’t think Barbie should be powerful.” Stone finished by saying those executives aren’t at the company anymore.