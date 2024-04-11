You Need To Start Watching This Raunchy Netflix Sitcom With Star-Studded Cast

Frank has a weird way of telling his kids that he loves them, as his primary catchphrase in F is for Family is “I’ll put you through the f***in’ wall!” Never actually resorting to physical violence toward his family, Frank is the father-figure who will always sacrifice his own happiness if it means that his wife and kids are well fed and have a roof over their heads. His many career setbacks throughout the series result in Susan starting a career of her own, which makes him question his own masculinity on several occasions.

Frank’s anger is easy to relate to when you consider his family dynamic. Kevin, an aspiring musician, frequently gets into trouble with the neighborhood kids, and Bill is subjected to relentless bullying at school and on the playground. Maureen, who can do no wrong in Frank’s eyes, is academically gifted, but also quite manipulative when she puts her mind to it. As the series progresses, bathroom delegations become all the more difficult when baby Megan is born at the end of season 4.