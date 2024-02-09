The Liam Neeson Rotten Flop Finding Huge Netflix Audience

Made in Italy was made in 2020 as a comedy-drama starring Liam Neeson as Robert Foster and Micheal Richardson as Robert’s son, Jack. The narrative follows the son-father duo as they must restore and sell a villa after Robert’s wife dies in a car crash.

The movie is certified as Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, and its audience score isn’t any better, but that didn’t stop it from racing to second place on Netflix’s Top 10 chart in less than two days. It’s safe to assume that Made in Italy’s recent success on Netflix can be attributed to Liam Neeson’s name recognition.