A Kiefer Sutherland Classic Is Getting A Reboot

The Lost Boys reboot means the boys are no longer all that lost. The Hollywood Reporter got the scoop that the Kiefer Sutherland (24) vampire teen classic from 1987 is getting a reimagined look in the modern world with some young faces to lead the film.

The film has some rising stars amongst its cast and crew. Starring in the reboot of the Kiefer Sutherland movie is Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) and Jaeden Martell (Defending Jacob). Randy McKinnon (Chambers) will pen the project with director Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World).

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger will produce through their company Automatik. Rebooting the Keifer Sutherland classic is the second time the producers have worked with the Quiet Place and Undoing actor as they worked together on the indie film Honey Boy. Producing with them will be executive producers Zac Frognowski and Josh Glick.

The premise of The Lost Boys reboot is pretty much the same as the original with Kiefer Sutherland. It will follow two brothers who move into a new town that they soon discover is populated with blood-thirsty vampires. While we are unsure about what will be different this time around regarding the plot, characters, or setting, we know it will be set in the modern-day.

The horror-comedy from the 80s was directed by Joel Schumacher (Batman & Robin). It was written by Jan Fischer (The Golden Girls), James Jeremias (Lost Boys: The Tribe, The New Breed), and Jeffrey Boam (Lethal Weapon). The cult classic starred Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric (Sleepers), Cory Haim (License to Drive), Corey Feldman (Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter), and Dianne Wiest (Edward Scissorhands). Warner Bros. eventually made two sequels, The Tribe and The New Breed, that were direct to DVD.

The vampire flick is remembered to this day for its leading stars, like Kiefer Sutherland. It was also highlighted by its soundtrack that featured INXS, Echo and the Bunnymen, Roger Daltrey, and Lou Gramm. We will keep our fingers crossed for a soundtrack that is just as memorable for newcomers and fans of the original.

Like the original’s big cast that captures the rising stars of the 80s like Kiefer Sutherland and Corey Feldman, the Lost Boys reboot looks like it is recapturing that. Noah Lupe starred in A Quiet Place Part II earlier this year with Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise). He was also in No Sudden Move, with Don Cheadle (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame), Benicio Del Toro (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), and David Harbour (Black Widow).

Meanwhile, his co-star Jaeden Martell has been on a roll as he was in the Apple TV limited series Defending Jacob with Chris Evans (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame). He was in the all-star cast of Knives Out with Daniel Craig (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Don Johnson (Watchmen), Michael Shannon (Nine Perfect Strangers), Toni Collette (Hereditary), LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), and Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World).

In all, this Lost Boys reboot could offer a whole new world of teen scares. It will be interesting to see if someone can recapture some of the pale, seediness that Kiefer Sutherland brought originally to the lead vampire role.