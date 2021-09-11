Exclusive: Chris Evans’ Payday For Captain America Return Revealed

By Doug Norrie | 14 seconds ago

Chris Evans had a nearly perfect ending when it came to his arc as Captain America in the Avengers’ timeline, sitting on a park bench as an old man reveling in the idea that he had actually gotten a chance to live out a full life with his love. It was a beautiful way to bring the character’s story to a close and have Steve Rogers walk into the proverbial superhero sunset. It didn’t look like he would be coming back, but Giant Freakin Robot has the exclusive that Chris Evans could come back and has named his price. Our trusted and proven source has it that Evans has asked for a cool $100 million dollars to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Well, there you have it. Chris Evans wants to get the whole bag if he’s ever going to consider suiting back up in the red, white, and blue with the accompanying shield (or now hammer). It is a monumental ask, but not totally out of the realm of possibility. There have been other actors and actresses who’ve gotten huge numbers for their roles. In the Marvel Universe, Robert Downey Jr. got $75 million dollars for Avengers: Infinity War. That is the biggest one from the MCU, but this number has been trending up in recent years especially with streamers entering the bidding wars around talent.

In terms of other actors who have pushed towards and even gotten to the $100 million mark like Chris Evans is asking for, Will Smith reportedly got that for Men in Black and Keanu Reaves averaged $83 million over the three Matrix movies. So this Chris Evans number isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility. It has happened before and will likely happen again. It just isn’t all that common, and for good reason. This is a massive number. Though if you were going to ask a studio, Marvel and Disney would be the ones to aim for.

So where is this coming from? Why would Chris Evans be returning as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Wasn’t the ending perfect. Well, Giant Freakin Robot had it the other day that Marvel folks are targeting a return for Chris Evans in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. While details around this film are completely under wraps, this would be an amazing casting turn. Of course, Evans was in the original Fantastic Four edition years ago, playing Johnny Storm. Having it come full circle with him in his most prominent role would be a bit of movie magic and it makes sense that the studio would want to bring him back.

With Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson fully taking over the Captain America role going forward, it isn’t like Marvel needs to bring back Chris Evans anytime soon. They’ve leaned into other characters at this point, having wrapped up the stories for some of the Avengers and tying some of the other ones off. The studio is clearly in a transition time during Phase Four and doesn’t necessarily need to call back to the past all that much if they don’t want to. There is plenty going on in this universe.

And Chris Evans can ask for what he wants because he’s still an in-demand actor. He has movies like The Gray Man with Ana de Armas which will have him teaming back up with the Russo Brothers. Plus he’s set to voice Buzz Lightyear in the standalone movie about the titular Pixar character. So this dude has plenty on his plate. Why not ask for the whole kit and caboodle if he’s returning to Marvel?