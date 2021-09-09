Exclusive: Marvel Wants Chris Evans In Fantastic Four

By Faith McKay | 5 seconds ago

Fantastic Four is coming, even if feels like Kevin Feige is being super slow about it. In theory, we’re going to see that movie release in 2023, and even if that is pushed back a year, more serious conversations about the title are happening at Marvel. Previously, we exclusively reported that the studio is looking to cast the four main characters with diverse actors. That report has since been confirmed, and does still appear to be the plan, though they have yet to announce actors for the roles. Now, though, we’ve exclusively learned from one of our trusted and proven inside sources that Marvel wants Chris Evans to appear as Captain America in the upcoming Fantastic Four.

Our source was able to confirm that Marvel wants this to happen, but nothing we’ve heard yet leads us to believe that Chris Evans has signed on for the part. For now, we have only learned that Marvel wants to see this be a part of the new Fantastic Four movie. The studio considers it a nod for the audience to the fact that Chris Evans played Johnny Storm (The Human Torch) in the Fantastic Four movies in the past.

From what we’ve learned, it sounds like they want the actor to appear briefly in character, not have a major role in the movie. This sounds comparable to the brief cameo Chris Evans made toward the end of Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy, which the actor was down for. But will he be up for taking on the role of Captain America? Perhaps, especially if Marvel’s plan is as brief as it sounds like it may be. It would be a nice way for Chris Evans to pass on the torch.

The 2005 Fantastic Four starring Chris Evans as Johnny Storm may not be the most well-loved superhero movie, but fans of the film have always been keen on his particular part in it. Fantastic Four (2005) predates Iron Man (2008) and the official start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where we know Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Of course, now, we live in a post-Endgame Marvel timeline. Robert Downey Jr. will likely never play Tony Stark again. Similarly, we aren’t expecting to see Evans as Steve Rogers. In fact, Anthony Mackie will be taking up the mantle for Captain America 4. However, this Fantastic Four appearance isn’t the same as leading a solo film for Marvel, and the door hasn’t been shut quite as tight for Evans. In order to support the new movie, and with a nostalgic look at his past, he may be game.

Fans of the first movie would certainly be pleased. Whenever Chris Evans or Fantastic Four are trending on Twitter, you can expect to see many photos of Evans as Johnny Storm. Most of them with his shirt off. There may never again be a movie where Evans so thoroughly repels clothing.

Let’s be honest here Chris Evans in Fantastic Four awakened something in all of us pic.twitter.com/fRVsEfEWcg — Dylan ☠️🏴‍☠️🖤 (@pirateslife05) May 1, 2021

It’s going to be interesting to see whether Chris Evans is amenable to passing the torch in Fantastic Four. It seems likely this is the kind of appearance Marvel won’t confirm, so we may have to wait until the movie actually releases to see what they do.