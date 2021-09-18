Watch Daniel Craig Give Emotional Farewell To James Bond

By Apeksha Bagchi | 12 seconds ago

While fans are more than eager for the release of the majorly delayed 25th film in the James Bond film series, No Time To Die, they are also dejected that Daniel Craig, pegged by many as the best Bond ever, will be stepping down from his most iconic role to date. Apparently, discussions on finding a replacement for Daniel Craig to continue the James Bond franchise are still on and actors like Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, and 1917 actor George MacKay are already being counted as worthy contenders for the coveted role. But until that happens, Daniel Craig will continue to be 007 for us, and apparently, his fans are not the only ones who are getting all nostalgic over him bidding farewell to the character.

Recently, a video of the last day of shooting for No Time To Die was posted on Twitter. In the video, Daniel Craig, dressed in the sharp James Bond attire, is seen holding back tears and choking up on emotions while saying goodbye to a role he has played across five films. In his farewell speech, he is seen thanking the crew of the film, who have worked with him during each and every one of his appearances as Bond in the last 15 years starting with Casino Royale in 2006.

“I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up[ every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

While saying goodbye to Daniel Craig’s James Bond will be a difficult feat, the recently released trailer of No Time To Die establishes that the actor is all set to end his stint as the world’s most renowned spy with a bang. The film will see James Bond forced to come out of retirement after being approached by CIA Officer Felix Leiter. He wants Bond to help him find Valdo Obruchev, a scientist who has been missing. He soon discovers that the scientist didn’t willingly disappear but has been abducted by a villain whose deadly plans will end up in the death of millions and the only thing stopping him from carrying them out is James Bond himself.

Even though Daniel Craig’s tenure as the elite agent is coming to a close, his future projects promise to present the actor some more amazing roles. The actor recently wrapped up filming for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, which will see him reprise the role of Detective Benoit Blanc. He is also in talks with Marvel Studios about playing the live-action adaption of Wonder Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as per Giant Freakin Robot’s exclusive report.

Apart from Daniel Craig, No Time To Die will see Ralph Fiennes as M, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as A, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter along with new cast members- Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek. After multiple delays in its premiere, the film is currently set to first have its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021, followed by its theatrical release across theaters on September 30, 2021.