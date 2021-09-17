Tom Hardy Appearing As Venom In Upcoming Marvel Movie

By Charlene Badasie | 16 seconds ago

When Sony dropped the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, theories about the existence of the Sinister Six in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated almost every conversation. The trailer ended by revealing the return of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. But that only makes three. While some fans claimed to have spotted a few more villains, reports suggest that Tom Hardy’s Venom is the confirmed fourth bad guy.

Although it may have seemed unlikely that Eddie Brock’s symbiotic alter ego would be included on the Sinister Six list, rumors of a crossover between Tom Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man have been confirmed by Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis who said the pair will definitely meet in the future.

And according to a few gossip columns, Venom will make his Marvel movie debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, setting up his role as the big baddie in Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man offering. While Tom Hardy’s Venom has been more of an anti-hero in his Sony franchise, he will evolve into a more villainous character when he appears alongside the heroic web-slinger.

In the comics, the Sinister Six are drawn from Spider-Man’s list of enemies. The original incarnation of the group was organized by Doctor Octopus and consisted of himself, Vulture, Electro, Mysterio, Sandman, and Kraven the Hunter. However, the team has had different members in its various iterations over the years, which includes Venom who appears in The Return of the Sinister Six storyline. Since the movies don’t always follow the source material exactly, this could be the perfect place for Tom Hardy to make his Marvel debut.

While we wait for Venom and Spider-Man to meet, fans can catch Venom: Let There Be Carnage on October 1st. The film is directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy. Set over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson also star in the movie.

Tom Holland will also be heading to the big screen very soon in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Directed by Jon Watts, the film also stars Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021. A fourth Spider-Man film (which could feature Tom Hardy as Venom) is currently in development.