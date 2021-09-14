Exclusive: Daniel Craig In Talks For Marvel Universe Roles

By Faith McKay | 6 seconds ago

No Time to Die is going to be Daniel Craig’s last appearance as James Bond, which he has of course already filmed. He’s also finished production on Knives Out 2, the sequel to his hit with director Rian Johnson. Now, he’s looking ahead, and that future may have room for a major franchise. Thanks to work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we’ve exclusively learned that Daniel Craig is talking to Marvel about a future role in their universe.

At this point, the actor isn’t set on any specific project, and that’s okay. We’re hearing that the studio is open to different possibilities. While we were unable to learn every option on the table, we did learn that they’re talking to him about the role of Wonder Man. This is a role that Marvel has been working on filling recently, so that makes sense from what we learned previously. Wonder Man, also known as Simon Williams, is a character we recently learned Marvel is trying to bring to Disney+ for a new series.

While Daniel Craig is more commonly known as a movie star, he’s been open to starring in a series in the past. He previously signed on for Purity, a Showtime series that seemed to get lost in the mix due to his James Bond filming schedule. With how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown, and the Emmy win for WandaVision, perhaps the actor sees the merit of signing on for a Disney+ series at this time.

This isn’t the first time Marvel has talked to Daniel Craig about taking on a hero role for their universe. Back in 2008, the star confirmed that he’d talked to Marvel about the possibility of playing Thor. Keep in mind that this was in the very early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off with Iron Man in 2008. At the time, the actor simply said that it was too much of an ego trip to balance playing the god Thor with the iconic James Bond. Fair enough. Scheduling conflicts likely also would have made a starring role in the franchise a problem at the time.

While Thor was a previous discussion, and Wonder Man is currently on the table, there are always other possibilities. If Wonder Man doesn’t spark Daniel Craig’s interest, perhaps Marvel will listen to the fan-casting that has long taken over the internet. Right now, we know that Marvel is working on the introduction of the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are wondering how this will play out.

Previously, the characters were owned by Fox. While fans have been waiting to see the characters introduced to the Marvel Universe, a lot of fan-casting has happened, and one, in particular, is a hard vote for Daniel Craig as Magneto. The character has been played by Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen when the characters were owned by Fox. Magneto is a fan-favorite villain who has increasingly become sympathetic over the years. It’s certainly not a small role, and something that may tempt the seasoned actor, if Marvel decides to put that one on the table. Of course, little is known about their X-Men plans at this point, so we’ll have to see how they work that out.