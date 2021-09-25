See The First Look At Netflix’s Kanye West Documentary

By Tristan Zelden | 11 seconds ago

Netflix released the first look (seen below) at the limited docuseries that takes a deep, intimate look at musician Kanye West. It was part of the streamer’s Tundum event, which has shown a slew of teasers for all kinds of projects coming within the next year. For example, the streaming giant has already given a look at the final season of Ozark and the upcoming season of Stranger Things.

The first look at the Kanye West documentary, titled Jeen-yuhs, shows the star in New York in 2002 as he is rapping with Yasiin Bey, previously known as Mos Def. The two are rapping from their collaboration on the song Two Words, which would later be released on West’s 2004 record The College Dropout. Take a look at the teaser for the new Kanye West documentary below:

Kanye West's new limited doc is headed to Netflix. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/Vdg3zCvvPh — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 25, 2021

The Kanye West documentary will be split into three acts. It is directed by A Kid from Coney Island filmmakers Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, or better known as Coodie and Chike, who will look at the artist over a 20 year period. Fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at his rising stardom as both a musician and businessman. It will also look at his lows, like his 2020 presidential bid and the death of his mother, Donda West.

The teaser for Jeen-yuhs is coming off of the latest album from Kanye West. Released back in August and named after his late mother, the 10th full-length album from the artist proved to be a huge success instantaneously. It broke the record of hitting the No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart in 152 countries in 24 hours. According to Apple, Donda was played 60 million times in the United States during its first day. For Apple Music, it became the third-highest played album on its first day for the platform. It also broke the 2021 record for the most-streamed artist and album in a single day.

Professionally, it has been a strong year for Kanye West outside of the latest album. Earlier in the year, he won his first gospel Grammy for his album Jesus Is King, which also marked his 22nd win at the music award show. It also raked in awards from the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards for the rap/hip hop category for the album and for the single Follow God.

The Netflix documentary is not the first time Kanye West had worked with Coodie and Chike. The duo collaborated with the artist on his music videos for Jesus Walks (Version 3) and Through the Wire.

According to Billboard, the Kanye West documentary that has been in the making for the past 20 years was bought up by Netflix for $30 million. It will take a deep dive from his early days in Chicago, his rise to stardom, his recent struggles, and everything in between. Split into three parts, the documentary will arrive on the streaming platform sometime in 2022, but no concrete date has been given.

In the meantime, you can listen to Donda by Kanye West to get hyped for the Netflix documentary, Jeen-yuhs.