Jason Bateman Is Bloodied And Terrified In First Look At Ozark Season 4

By Tristan Zelden | 12 seconds ago

OZARK

Fans of Ozark know that when we last left the Marty and Wendy Byrde, they had just witnessed something violent and awful. We pick the next season up right there with Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) bloodied up in this first look at Ozark season 4 that Netflix has tweeted out. It doesn’t look like things have gotten all that much better for the couple. Check it out:

Ozark will return in 2022 — watch the first clip from Season 4 now! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/FPKjxJxB0w — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

The clip of Ozark season 4 comes from Netflix’s #TUDUM event, which has shown all kinds of trailers and details on upcoming projects like the upcoming season of Stranger Things. The Ozark clip sees Jason Bateman and the other Byrdes in quite the mess. The 90-second clip shows Bateman’s Marty Byrde with Wendy Byrde, played by Laura Linney (Nocturnal Animals), getting washed up in the bathroom to clean the blood and dirt off themselves. Outside is the Mexican drug cartel who’s got the Byrdes in an awfully bad spot.

The final season of Ozark will see the return of Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner (The Assistant), Sofia Hublitz (Ida Red), and Skylar Gaertner (Daredevil). Fans will also get to see Charlie Tahan (Frankenweenie), Jessica Frances Dukes (Jessica Jones), Lisa Emery (Jessica Jones), John Bedford Lloyd (Super Troopers), and Joseph Sikora (Power). Meanwhile, promotions have happened with Felix Solis (Ten Days in the Valley) and Damian Young (The Trial of the Chicago 7) announced as regulars for the final outing of the series.

The Jason Bateman series will also see some newcomers. The lineup of new faces includes Alfonso Herrera (Sense8), Adam Rothenberg (Castle Rock), Bruno Bichir (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), CC Castillo (Outer Banks), Katrina Lenk (Tommy), Veronica Falcón (Perry Mason), Ali Stroker (Christmas Ever After), and rapper Killer Mike.

Ozark season 4 will be executive produced by showrunner Chris Mundy, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque. MRC Television will produce.

The series has been one of the flagships for Netflix originals. While it has been wildly popular, it has also been a heavy hitter at the Emmys since its 2017 debut. It has been nominated for 14 Emmys with a handful of winners. The wins have consisted of two awards for Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore and Jason Bateman for directing the premiere of Season 2 titled Reparations.

Jason Bateman has been known mostly for comedies throughout his career. His regular stance in Arrested Development, along with featuring in Juno, Zootopia, Horrible Bosses, and Game Night, have cemented himself his that scene. But things have shifted in recent years. Ozark and HBO’s adaption of Stephen King’s The Outsider has shown a darker side to the actor’s abilities. Regardless of that direction, he will stick to doing comedies going forward as he will star in Clue with Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), which will be directed by James Bobin (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) with Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

When Netflix renewed Ozark for a final season, it was initially reported that the final 14 episodes would get split into two parts. The earliest it was projected to release the first part of the Jason Bateman drama would have been 2021. Now with the release of this teaser clip, Netflix has made it clear that both halves will hit its platform in 2022.