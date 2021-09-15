See Ryan Reynolds Get Hilariously Shown Up By Will Ferrell In A Challenge

By Faith McKay | 16 seconds ago

Online trends burn out quickly. By the time enough people hear about them and the crowd joins in, they become less of a surefire way to get attention on social media, since so many have already seen enough of that type of video. That is, unless, a celebrity joins in. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell have a Christmas musical coming out in the 2021 season. As part of their future promo for that, and also likely as a way to kill time, they recently jumped on the Grace Kelly TikTok trend. Ryan Reynolds starts the video off, singing his part, and then, well, Will Ferrell reminds everyone how awesome he is at notes most of us can’t reach.

See the video with Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell below.

The song is Grace Kelly by MIKA. It came out in the mid-2000s. The song has layers and can be a challenge to sing, somewhat similarly to Bohemian Rhapsody, in that all of us will try, whether we can get close or not. The TikTok challenge may be easiest to understand simply through watching the video here with Ryan Reynolds. The basic idea is to start off singing the song in different pitches and harmonize the song, often done with only one person, but then Will Ferrell jumps in and proves he doesn’t require a cowbell to steal the show.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are currently teaming up on Spirited. Following in the footsteps of The Muppet Christmas Carol, they’ve decided to retell the Charles Dickens story A Christmas Carol with musical flare. They’ll be joined by Octavia Spencer. The movie is set to stream on Apple+. No release date has been announced. It’s been said that production will continue until late October 2021, so it sounds like Spirited may not be released until the 2022 holiday season.

The Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Christmas movie has a major budget, with Collider tallying up the price tags of some of the top talent involved and putting it at $75 million. Clearly, Apple+ is banking big that we’re going to enjoy this one. With that in mind, there will likely be a very big marketing push for this movie, so we can expect that the TikTok challenge is just the start of online videos featuring the pair.

Spirited will see Ryan Reynolds in the lead role of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Since the movie takes place in the present, we can expect them to do something to somehow normalize how Reynolds grew up with that name in modern times. Then there’s Will Ferrell, who will be playing Christmas Present. Sunita Mani will be playing Past. Collider has reported that Octavia Butler may be playing a friend of Present, but it’s currently unknown if that’s the case, and if so, who is playing Future. So far, that and a quick behind-the-scenes look at the pair on-screen are all that is known about Spirited, but more will surely be announced as filming wraps up over the next month.