See The New Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Set In The 50s

Stranger Things Season 4 is set to be the biggest and scariest seasons of the show yet. We get a hint at that by leaving Hawkins, Indiana, and its 80s aesthetics for a 50s vibe as we step into the Creel house. It is the first look at this dark, mysterious corner of the expanding world in the latest teaser, which was shown during Netflix’s Tudum event. Watch the trailer below, and then we can break it down.

The newest look at a Stranger Things Season 4 trailer starts innocently enough with a very 1950s song playing with a family moving into what appears to be a lovely home. Things start to turn dark as lights flicker, dead animals appear on their front lawn, and a flash of the children lying on the floor dead. Things shift as we see our teenage heroes ready to investigate the same house, except it is abandoned and dilapidated.

The background of the Creel home in the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer is where things get extra interesting and spooky. Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street) will play Victor Creel, the patriarch of the family. He is described as a disturbed man who was sent into a psychiatric hospital after a gruesome murder, which we certainly got a hint of in the trailer with his children lying on the floor. While we are getting the horror icon as the character, we get to see Victor as a younger man, but somehow he comes into the fold as an older man played by Englund.

The horror legend getting introduced into Stranger Things season 4 is not alone. Some heavy-hitting newcomers will enter the story. The new regulars include Jamie Campbell Bower (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart), and Joseph Quinn (Game of Thrones). They will join the series veterans with Winona Ryder (Black Swan), David Harbour (Black Widow), Finn Wolfhard (It), Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla vs. Kong), Gaten Matarazzo (Les Miserables: The Broadway Musical), Caleb McLaughlin (Ultra City Smiths), Noah Schnapp (Bridge of Spies), Sadie Sink (Fear Street), Natalia Dyer (Velvet Buzzsaw), Charlie Heaton (The New Mutants), and Joe Keery (Molly’s Game). Meanwhile, Priah Ferguson (The Oath), who has appeared in a handful of episodes, will get a promotion into a regular for the upcoming outing for the sci-fi horror Netflix original.

Fans have been waiting a long time for Stranger Things Season 4. Producer Shawn Levy told Collider about the reasons for it taking longer than expected to release the latest season. To no surprise, COVID-19 has hit the production hard like it has for the rest of the film industry. The other reason is for the show’s ambition to broaden its scope with new locations, as we saw with the Creel home. That has meant longer filming times.

While we keep getting teasers and looks at Stranger Things Season 4, no concrete date has been given for its release. All we know is that it will hit Netflix sometime in 2022. Keep your fingers crossed for it to release as soon as possible.