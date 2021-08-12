Jennifer Lawrence Will Play A Hollywood Icon In Next Film

By Tristan Zelden | 36 seconds ago

Deadline has reported that a biopic is in the works for talent agent Sue Mengers. Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) is set to take on the role of the Hollywood icon. The only thing holding it back will be who wins the bidding war between Apple and Netflix.

Directing the Jennifer Lawrence movie will be Paolo Sorrentino (The Young Pope, The New Pope). John Logan (Penny Dreadful) with Orange Is the New Black writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo wrote the screenplay for the project. Erik Feig and his Picturestart with the X-Men actress’ producing partner Justine Polsky will produce. The report states that Apple has read the script on the Jennifer Lawrence biopic, with Netflix interested in putting in a bid for the rights.

Talent agent Sue Mengers broke new ground when she hit the film industry. While still a bit of a boy’s club, it was worse back in the 1960s when she got the job that would define her career. She had worked at MCA, ICM, and WMA with stars like Barbra Streisand (A Star Is Born), Candice Bergen (Starting Over), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight trilogy), Cher (Moonstruck), Gene Hackman (The French Connection), Sidney Lumet (12 Angry Men), Anthony Perkins (Psycho), Burt Reynolds (Boogie Nights), and Cybill Shepherd (Taxi Driver). Known for her personality and A-list clientele, Jennifer Lawrence would portray one of the most important women to have worked in Hollywood. John Logan wrote a play about Sue Mengers’ life with Bette Midler (For the Boys), embodying the titular character.

In 2016, documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me) was set to direct a biopic as his first non-documentary. It seems plans may have fallen through in 2017 as he stepped away from his production company, Warrior Poets. Now the door is wide open for Jennifer Lawrence to play the dealmaker without another biopic distracting from her project. Jennifer Lawrence has crossed various levels of productions in her career. She has been an action star with The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises. The actress has starred in Oscar-nominated films like American Hustle, Joy, and Winter’s Bone, and got a win at the Academy Awards with Silver Linings Playbook.

Down the line, Jennifer Lawrence has other high-profile movies in the pipeline. Later this year she will star in Don’t Look Up with director Adam McKay (Vice) and co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok), Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street), and Ron Perlman (Hellboy). Further out will be Red, White and Water with Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Stephen McKinley (Devs), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), and Russell Harvard (Fargo). She will go back to reteam up with McKay in Bad Blood, a biopic on Elizabeth Holmes, who founded the health technology company Theranos before criminal charges crashed her career.

Depending on the bidding war on the current biopic on Sue Mengers and other projects, it could be some time before seeing Jennifer Lawrence in the role. She will still partner with the director in Mob Girl, based on the book of the same name from Teresa Carpenter.