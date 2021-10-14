Indiana Jones 5 Is A Time Travel Movie, Our Scoop Confirmed

By Faith McKay | 16 seconds ago

Lucasfilm isn’t sharing much publicly about what happens in the fifth installment for Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones, but our inside sources have been letting us know what happens in the long-awaited film. Three months ago, we exclusively reported that Indiana Jones 5 is a time travel story. Now, we can happily confirm that others have learned the same.

You can see confirmation from one insider below.

I heard this a couple months ago and couldn't believe it but someone just confirmed and I feel like I need to say this out loud:



INDIANA JONES 5 is… a time travel movie? — VampireAnon (@ViewerAnon) October 13, 2021

Later, the insider posted that while they feel an Indiana Jones 5 time travel story is crazy, they are also looking forward to it. In our previous report, we shared that the time travel element to the story will tie in to the magical artifact. In every Indiana Jones story, Harrison Ford’s character heads out to chase down a dangerous artifact. In this one, we’ve learned that he’ll be chasing a stone that powers a time machine.

It’s going to be interesting to see how much of this information is released by the studio officials once they begin their proper marketing for the film. Will the trailer include something to show that Indiana Jones 5 is a time travel story? Will the official full-length title for the fifth movie let us know? The previous full titles have included some hints at the magical artifacts and expeditions Indiana Jones has gone on. They’ve included Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The title for the fifth movie has yet to be revealed by the studio. Time travel movies are popular, so they could come out and tell us in the title and the trailer to help bring audiences in.

However, as the above insider has shown, Indiana Jones fan reactions may prove mixed. While that insider at first reacted with shock to learning that Indiana Jones 5 is a time travel story, they followed it up with excitement about this unexpected part of the new movie. To hedge their bets, the studio may decide not to reveal that Indiana Jones 5 is a time travel story until the movie is released in theaters. It’s going to be interesting to see how they hint at that part of the story or how they decide to keep it quiet.

While movies have seen many delays due to the pandemic, currently, Indiana Jones 5 is set for a summer release. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 28, 2022. While we may not see much in the way of promotion in 2021, hopefully early 2022 will see the title reveal and marketing will begin. Even without revealing that Indiana Jones 5 is a time travel story, the studio has a lot they can use to promote this film. For one thing, there’s a lot of exciting new cast in the movie. Mads Mikkelsen is co-starring, as is Phoebe Waller-Bridge. There’s also the promise that Indiana Jones 5 should be Harrison Ford’s last outing at this character. If he wraps his character arc up in this last installment, that’s something that long-time fans of the franchise will show up to see.