The Star Wars Stories Inspired By Goosebumps

Let’s be honest: Except for people suffering from Automatonophobia—fear of dummies—no one was really scared by Goosebumps. Kids in the ’90s who were really interested in having their bowels loosened knew to make a beeline for the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark section of their school library. Books like Goosebumps and Galaxy of Fear were for all of the Wednesday Adams’s in training who like the idea of spooky stuff, even if it wasn’t particularly fright-inducing.

Within that context, Galaxy of Fear was actually quite effective.