The Empire Is Coming For Star Wars In Sci-Fi Satire

The film blends avant-garde sensibilities, Star Wars homage, legitimate sci-fi concepts, and absurdist humor. It relocates the iconic feud between good and evil, so integral to George Lucas’s vision, to an exceedingly unlikely setting: a sleepy village in the North of France.

This bizarre relocation provides a platform for Dumont’s unique storytelling, a sensibility combining absurdist humor and philosophic wit to significant effect. Besides The Empire, the filmmaker is famed for films like Slack Bay, Li’l Quinquin, and Coincoin and the Extra-Humans.

If these titles don’t tell you enough about this aesthetic—nothing will.