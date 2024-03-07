Upload Season 4 Caps Off Sci-Fi Comedy Series Fans Fell In Love With
Both good and bad news for fans of a certain Amazon sci-fi comedy. Upload season 4 is happening, however, it will be the final season of the show. Amazon announced yesterday it has renewed the Greg Daniels comedy. Upload stars Robbie Amell and Andy Allo and wrapped its third season late last year.
Upload Will End With Season 4
Upload season 4 is a continuation of the story of humans, in the year 2033, who can upload themselves into a virtual afterlife of their choosing. Scary to think about considering 2033 is only nine years away.
When computer programmer Nathan Brown (Amell) dies, he is uploaded into a virtual world, under the eye of his possessive, still-living girlfriend. Meanwhile, he bonds with Nora (Allo), his living customer service rep and fans have been enjoying the ever-changing relationship between the two.
Upload season 4, and all the seasons, comes from the mind of Greg Daniels who is responsible for adapting The Office for United States audiences, and co-creating Parks and Recreation and King of the Hill.
Upload Is Streaming On Amazon Prime Video
Daniels originally sold Upload to HBO, under former head of originals Michael Lombardo. When Lombardo left, Daniels got the rights back and it ended up at Amazon. TV’s Top 5 reports Daniels had, in fact, always wanted and planned for Upload to run for four seasons. No premiere date has been announced for Upload Season 4.
Greg Daniels Is Working On The King Of The Hill Revival
Greg Daniels is busier than ever, and we’re not just talking about Upload season 4. He founded Bandera Entertainment with King of the Hill collaborator Mike Judge. The company has many animated shows set up, including a revival of King of the Hill for Hulu.
The original show ran for 13 seasons on Fox. Original voice cast members Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom will return to King of the Hill. The reboot has been in the works since Daniels and Judge reunited with the cast in 2017 at Sketchfest in San Francisco for the twentieth anniversary of the beloved animated comedy.
Daniels Is Trying To Bring Back The Office
Plus, while Daniels works on Upload season 4, he is said to be assembling a writers room in hopes of reviving The Office. There’s no network or platform currently attached. A few years ago, NBC tried to set up a new take with a fresh cast, but it did not move beyond development. Daniels has said he has no interest in doing a reboot with the original cast or characters. The new take would live in the same world, but wouldn’t be a replica of the original.
Look Out For Upward Season 4
The extremely popular American version of The Office ran for nine seasons and made massive stars out of actors like Steve Carell and John Krasinski. Following an afterlife on Netflix, it can be streamed now on Peacock. The Office is based on the 2001–2003 BBC series of the same name and was adapted for American television by Daniels.
While fans of Daniels wait for that to come to fruition, they can look forward to Upload season 4.