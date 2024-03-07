Upload Season 4 Caps Off Sci-Fi Comedy Series Fans Fell In Love With

Upload season 4 is a continuation of the story of humans, in the year 2033, who can upload themselves into a virtual afterlife of their choosing. Scary to think about considering 2033 is only nine years away.

When computer programmer Nathan Brown (Amell) dies, he is uploaded into a virtual world, under the eye of his possessive, still-living girlfriend. Meanwhile, he bonds with Nora (Allo), his living customer service rep and fans have been enjoying the ever-changing relationship between the two.

Upload season 4, and all the seasons, comes from the mind of Greg Daniels who is responsible for adapting The Office for United States audiences, and co-creating Parks and Recreation and King of the Hill.