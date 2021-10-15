Watch First Episode Of New Chucky Series Free Online

By Apeksha Bagchi | 8 seconds ago

Chucky, the much-awaited horror series that continues the story of the horrifying spirit of the titular serial killer, has finally debuted on USA Network and Syfy on October 12. The series is a sequel to 2017’s Cult of Chucky and completely disregards the events that unfolded in the 2019 reboot Child’s Play (good riddance!). But still, who can guarantee that the series is worth the complicated process of getting a cable connection? Well, the first episode which is available to stream for free can help you in making the decision!

While the USA Network and Syfy bring together a treasure trove of amazing shows and films, watching them all is a tough task for those who don’t have cable in this era of online platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, etc. But the Chucky series seems to show promise and you can make the big decision of whether it warrants a cable connection by watching its premiere episode for free on YouTube. Over 55 minutes long, the episode also includes some behind-the-scenes videos like interviews of the cast and crew. Since its debut, the episode has garnered over 400,000 views. Check it out below:

The new Chucky series is set in present-day New Jersey and focuses on the life of 14-year-old middle schooler Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) who is an aspiring artist. One day, he buys a weird-looking doll, i.eChucky, who is possessed by the evil spirit of the serial killer Charles Lee Ray, at a yard sale in hopes of using it as a part of his contemporary art project. While Jake has big dreams, his life at school and at home isn’t exactly the motivation his aspirations need. At home, he is bullied by his father, Lucas Wheeler, and at school, by his cousin Junior and his girlfriend. The stage is set for Chucky as he gets to work by corrupting Jake who is already brimming with anger over all the injustices he has faced over the years.

As for those who are still hesitating to stream the first free episode of the Chucky series, the show has already garnered a fresh score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, where critics have praised it for deftly packing together and striking a balance between humor, relatability, emotions, and horror. Get going, start binging already!

The Chucky series continues Brad Dourif’s stint as the voice of Chucky (he has been the voice of the evil doll since 1988) and also brings back several members of the original cast- Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce who has been possessed by Chucky since the events of Cult of Chucky, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay- Chucky’s worst enemy, Christine Elise as Kyle- Andy’s sister, and Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s former lover. The new actors who have joined the cast are Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Devon Sawa as Lucas Wheeler who is Jake’s abusive father as well as plays his twin brother, Logan, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Teo Briones as Junior Wheeler, Lexa Doig as Bree Wheeler, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross.

For those with a cable connection, new episodes of the Chucky series will drop every Tuesday on both USA Network and Syfy. The episodes can also be streamed on the Syfy website or the Syfy app after it debuts on the channel.