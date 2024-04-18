Marvel Turns One-Shot Special Into Full Series

The new ongoing Werewolf By Night will be written by Jason Loo with art by Sergio Davilla. It will follow Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone as Russell sets out on a quest for bloody vengeance. The ongoing comic will spin out of the upcoming cross-title Blood Hunt event set to release this summer.

It will be the first time Marvel has released a title based on the character in several years, with the last volume of Werewolf By Night being coming out in 2020, lasting for four issues, and focusing on a different werewolf character. Since his introduction in the 1970s in Marvel Spotlight #2, Jack Russell has appeared infrequently and rarely in his own title. Seeing one of Marvel’s best horror character get the spotlight he deserves is exciting, not just in its own right but for the often neglected horror side of Marvel.