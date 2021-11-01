See The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Bring The Bounty Hunter Back With Style

By Doug Norrie | 8 seconds ago

One of the great promises of the current Star Wars path is that we are set to get stories about all sorts of characters, new and old. With such a rich universe at their disposal, Jon Favreau and company are leaning into the history of the franchise, telling those stories that were pushed to the sidelines in favor of larger, more Jedi-centric arcs. That is all starting to change and the Boba Fett trailer, which dropped this week is just another example. It’s such an exciting time for Star Wars fans, getting a chance to see how the rest of the galaxy has formed beyond just stories about Jedis versus the Dark Side.

One of those characters is Boba Fett, the famed bounty hunter, who we caught back up with during the events of The Mandalorian. A layered dude, we got a glimpse of how Fett’s own role in the events surrounding Grogu helped to shape the path for him going forward. And it was an even more exciting prospect when the ending of The Mandalorian’s Season 2 set the stage for a new story about Boba Fett and his climb up the ranks of the criminal underworld. Now, we are on the verge of getting that story. The Book of Boba Fett trailer looks like another stunning addition to the Star Wars universe on Disney+, a chance to see how things operate beyond the eye of the Empire. Check out the first trailer for what could be a pretty amazing limited series on the streamer.

The Book of Boba Fett trailer opens with Fett reminding us that he’s not a bounty hunter and this show is about to show just how accurate that really is. At the end of the second season of The Mandalorian, we saw Boba Fett take out Bib Fortuna to claim the throne over Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire. The Book of Boba Fett appears to pick up here with Fett now working to settle into the role, reminding those around him who is really in charge now. As with all change, especially that around power in a mafia-style enterprise, the shift in power is usually dealt with through violence rather than diplomacy. It appears, at least to start, that is Fett’s path, wanting to “rule” in a different manner than Jabba. But just below the surface is a sinister undercurrent, subtle reminders that Boba Fett is no pushover and that if violence is necessary, violence will be employed.

In the Book of Boba Fett trailer, we catch up with Temuera Morrison playing the titular character, reprising the role from The Mandalorian. He has played Jango Fett in the prequel trilogy as well. And along for the criminal ride is Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, another bounty hunter Mando and company dealt with in Season 2. Though many thought her dead, she returned as the right hand of Fett, an intimidating presence in this world. The two very much have what it takes to run this thing. It looks like they will try the “easy” way first, but are more than capable of doing it the hard way as well.

The whole Star Wars creative crew is working on this one and The Book of Boba Fett trailer gives the sense that they’ve put together another stunning addition to the Star Wars universe. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriquez, and of course Kathleen Kennedy, are on as executive producers. The former three are all directing episodes of the limited series. And it won’t be long until we are treated to this story. The Book of Boba Fett is set to release on the streamer on December 29th.