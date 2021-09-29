The Book Of Boba Fett Reveals Release Date With Awesome Poster

By Annie Banks | 4 seconds ago

He’s just a simple man trying to make his way through the galaxy like his father before him, this time, in a series of his own. The Book of Boba Fett was officially announced during the surprise end-credit scene of The Mandalorian‘s second season after bringing back Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter. During the post-credit sequence, the spinoff was given a title, but Lucasfilm withheld the release date at the time. A new poster reveals that the series is set to air in late 2021.

The Book of Boba Fett is assumed to pick up where its teaser left off: after Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) stormed Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine, taking over and claiming it as their own. Disney+ and Lucasfilm have already proven their success when it comes to creating a series centered around an intergalactic bounty hunter, and have warranted more excitement around a second one. While The Mandalorian is arguably the flagship series that assisted in gaining Disney+ subscriptions, the streaming giant hopes to retain the loyalty of Star Wars fans through their additional original programming.

Disney+ describes The Book of Boba Fett as “a thrilling ‘Star Wars’ adventure” that “finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.” The distribution platform’s synopsis of the series is fairly straight-forward and is likely based on the events shown in the stinger that lead up to the exciting reveal. Some of the directors for the series include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Robert Rodriguez.

Disney and Lucasfilm have more than just The Book of Boba Fett on the front burner and announced a slew of new Star Wars movies and TV shows. General Obi-Wan Kenobi may not be brave enough for politics, but he’s set to make another happy landing in a series of his own, as Ewan McGregor will return as the Jedi Master. Additionally, Rosario Dawson gave a glimpse of what to expect from her as Ahsoka Tano during the second season of The Mandalorian and will branch out with her own show that is expected to connect to Star Wars Rebels.

Rumored leaks of episode titles remain unconfirmed, but regardless they share the same brevity as The Mandalorain‘s episode titles. IMDb hosts a listing of seven episodes for The Book of Boba Fett, though conflicting reports on rumored episode counts claim that there are eight episodes included in the first season. Details are still scarce as Disney+ and Lucasfilm are exceptionally skilled at protecting secrets, as hard as fans may try to pry information from every corner of the internet. The Book of Boba Fett arrives as a Disney+ exclusive series on December 29, 2021.